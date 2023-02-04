Motorists are being warned of delays due to a road closure in Whittington.

Darnford Lane will be shut from 20th February to 24th February as part of preparatory HS2 works.

A spokesperson for contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI said:

“To enable the construction of the new railway we will need to divert utilities along Darnford Lane.

“These works will require sections of the carriageway to be excavated to enable the utilities to cross from the north to south side of Darnford Lane.

“Due to the width of the existing carriageway these works will require a temporary closure. We will also be undertaking some vegetation clearance works to create a safe working area.”

