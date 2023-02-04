Neighbours have branded plans to convert a house in Lichfield into a shared 12 bedroom property as “ridiculous”.

The plans have been unveiled for the house at 133 Weston Road and would see two extensions built as well as the conversion of the garages and loft.

Planning permission is being sought for the work and the change of use which would see the property designated as a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

“It will have 12 bedrooms. Each will have access to a window. “There will be a kitchen on the ground floor and a kitchen on the first floor.” “The proposal will have space for six car parking spaces. Tenants will be encouraged to use sustainable transport.” Planning statement

But residents living nearby have told Lichfield Live the proposals are unacceptable. One said:

“At a time when poor housing is rightly under scrutiny, it’s shocking that someone would try and squeeze 12 bedrooms into the footprint of a three bedroom house. “We struggle to see how the local authority would agree this is an acceptable change and in line with their aims to encourage ‘high quality’ residential development. “If this is permitted it would signal that changes of this type are tacitly encouraged by the council.”

Another neighbour added:

“This is totally the wrong place for a building of this nature. It’s on route used daily by schoolchildren of all ages and on a busy road that’s already heavily congested at across the day. “Also converting a three bedroom house into a 12 bedroom HMO is just a ridiculous overdevelopment of the plot. “Then there’s the privacy issue, plus we have safely concerns with lots of young families and elderly living nearby. “We just hope Lichfield District Council see sense and stop this dead in its tracks immediately and reject any future plans for a similar venture in this part of the city”

Local residents are being asked to give their views on the proposal by emailing neighbour.responses@lichfielddc.gov.uk, quoting application 23/00112/COU.

Full details of the scheme are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.