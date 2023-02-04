Police have identified most of the individuals involved in a fight in a Lichfield takeaway.

Social media footage circulated online showed a group of masked youths attacking two teenagers in the McDonalds on Conduit Street.

In a briefing email seen by Lichfield Live, Staffordshire Police leaders said that most the group from Cannock had been identified and a plan to make arrests was being put in place.

It also confirmed that officers had put a dispersal order in place over the weekend and were working with British Transport Police to tackle issues with groups coming in to Lichfield by train.

The incident at McDonalds is believed to be linked to a previous dispute.

The story has made national headlines after the video showed the group punching and kicking two teens as well as throwing chairs.

The two victims suffered facial injuries in the attack.