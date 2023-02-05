The goals and the points continue to arrive for Chasetown as they thumped basement side Yaxley 4-0.

The Scholars went in front after 15 minutes when Jack Langston drove in a free kick and skipper Danny O’Callaghan powered home a near post header.

Ryan Boothe and Langston then both had chances to add to the score, but Kacper Kurylowicz was equal to the efforts.

A minute before half time, the hosts deservedly added a second when leading scorer Langston chanced his arm with his left foot strike from 25 yards which looped over the Yaxley keeper and off the underside of the crossbar.

Substitute Aaron Ashford had a great opportunity to increase his side’s advantage when he was clean through on goal, but the ball bobbled and the chance cleared the crossbar.

O’Callaghan flashed a header just wide before Ashford smashed a third goal past Kurylowicz’s right hand.

Jayden Campbell came off the bench to test the keeper – and then added the fourth with a calm finish after sprinting into the box.