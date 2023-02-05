Singer Deborah Carew will bring her swing trio to Lichfield for a concert later this month.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome a regular on the London jazz scene for the show on 15th February.

Deborah will be joined by guitarist Harry Diplock and double bass player Marcus Penrose.

The Hub’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Three superb musicians playing great music – it’s not surprising that we’re really looking forward to welcoming The Deborah Carew Swing Trio. “This will be a great chance to warm up your winter with some fabulous classic jazz favourites.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £18 and available at thehubstmarys.co.uk.