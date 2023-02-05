Tara Spandrzyk with some of the most borrowed books
New figures have revealed that bookworms in Staffordshire have been gripped by crime and thriller reads.

The county’s libraries service has compiled their list of the most borrowed books in 2022.

Of the top ten, nine titles are included from the likes of Lee Child, Ann Cleeves and Val McDermid.

1The Thursday Murder ClubRichard Osman
2Still LifeSarah Winman
3The Night She DisappearedLisa Jewell
4The Darkest EveningAnn Cleeves
5Better Off DeadLee Child
61979Val McDermid
7The SentinelLee Child
8The Heron’s CryAnn Cleeves
9The Long CallAnn Cleeves
10Blue MoonLee Child
Top ten most borrowed adult books in Staffordshire during 2022

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Compiling our list of top ten fiction books is always an interesting time for our libraries and staff. 

“Over the years crime and thrillers have been a big hit and it seems they are as popular as ever.

“As in previous years we’ve seen well established authors like Lee Child, but it’s also great to see new names like Richard Osman with his Thursday Night Murder Club and Sarah Winman join the list.”

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Funny stories continued to be the most popular reads for children, but the likes of Harry Potter continued to prove popular

1The Ugly TruthJeff Kinney
2Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s StoneJK Rowling
3Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Greg Heffley’s JournalJeff Kinney
4Rodrick RulesJeff Kinney
5Dog DaysJeff Kinney
6The Third WheelJeff Kinney
7Harry Potter and the Chamber of SecretsJK Rowling
8MatildaRoald Dahl
9Brilliant World of Tom GatesLiz Pichon
10George’s Marvellous MedicineRoald Dahl
Top ten most borrowed children’s books in Staffordshire during 2022
