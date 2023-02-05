New figures have revealed that bookworms in Staffordshire have been gripped by crime and thriller reads.

The county’s libraries service has compiled their list of the most borrowed books in 2022.

Of the top ten, nine titles are included from the likes of Lee Child, Ann Cleeves and Val McDermid.

1 The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman 2 Still Life Sarah Winman 3 The Night She Disappeared Lisa Jewell 4 The Darkest Evening Ann Cleeves 5 Better Off Dead Lee Child 6 1979 Val McDermid 7 The Sentinel Lee Child 8 The Heron’s Cry Ann Cleeves 9 The Long Call Ann Cleeves 10 Blue Moon Lee Child Top ten most borrowed adult books in Staffordshire during 2022

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Compiling our list of top ten fiction books is always an interesting time for our libraries and staff. “Over the years crime and thrillers have been a big hit and it seems they are as popular as ever. “As in previous years we’ve seen well established authors like Lee Child, but it’s also great to see new names like Richard Osman with his Thursday Night Murder Club and Sarah Winman join the list.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

Funny stories continued to be the most popular reads for children, but the likes of Harry Potter continued to prove popular