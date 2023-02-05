Two second half goals were enough for Lichfield City to claim all three points against Stourport Swifts.

Debutant Liam Kirton came off the bench to open the scoring before Sam Fitzgerald wrapped up the win late on.

The hosts had to be alert early on though as Stourport began brightly, with Aaron Bishop firing wide before James Beeson made a smart save to deny Ben Tilbury.

Lichfield went close later in the half with Joe Haines sending one over the bar.

The City backline were again called into action as Matt Hunt made two crucial blocks in a matter of seconds during a goalmouth scramble before the break.

The home side looked brighter after the turnaround, with Cameron Dunn seeing a shot go just wide.

Swifts should have gone in front when Tilbury looked to have teed up Jordan Annear for a tap in but Beeson somehow managed to steer the ball over.

Kirton stepped off the bench on the hour mark and took just two minutes to open his account after beating the offside trap to slot home.

The new man almost added a second after getting away once again but this time he was denied by the crossbar.

Lichfield sealed the win two minutes from time though when Kirton turned creator for Fitzgerald to net.