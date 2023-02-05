Proposals to demolish a Shenstone nursery and replace it with a new building have been unveiled.

Planning permission has been sought for the Jelly Totz Nursery site on Birmingham Road.

The building was formerly a police house, later converted into a residential property prior to its current use.

A planning statement said a more modern facility was now needed.

“The building has been operated as a day nursery for more than 12 years and is in a poor state of repair, particularly in terms of modern nursery standards. “It was converted from a dwelling and therefore it is felt it is not fit for purpose – it is not sustainable in terms of heat efficiency or sustainable energy production.” Planning statement

The proposals would see the 1950s building replaced by a bespoke nursery facility set further back than the current structure to allow for more car parking provision.

“The proposed building has been designed to be of domestic proportions so it sits well into the domestic street scene but also relate to its intended use as a children’s nursery. “The design was based on creating a property that looks friendly and approachable whilst still respecting the local vernacular of traditional and contemporary properties. “The proposal replaces one two storeys building with another – however, the proposed building provides further first floor accommodation in order to grow this existing business.” Planning statement

