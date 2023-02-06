Councillors will decide whether to allocate funding for a community gardening initiative in Burntwood.

The Cherry Orchard Gardening Services initiative supports learning-disabled adults who may be unable to find work.

The community interest company is hoping to receive £3,600 from the Better Burntwood Fund.

A spokesperson said:

“We would use the money to put towards our rent costs. By doing this, it means we will have a surplus to enable us to carry on maintaining our customers’ residential gardens at the same price as 2022.

“At a time when cost of living is still high, many residents would not be in a position to pay a higher price.

“The money would also prevent us from seeking an increase on the contract for the maintenance of the local graveyard that we hold, which is a much valued service for Burntwood residents.”

A decision on the funding application will be made at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s community and partnerships committee on Wednesday (8th February).