A clash of the top two in the league saw Burntwood come out on top at the CCE Sportsway.

The 41-22 final score not only saw the hosts record an 11th consecutive win, but it also denied Veseyans a try bonus point.

Burntwood received the kick off and mounted a good attack from the off to test the Veseyans’ defence. However, a scrum infringement saw the visitors take a quick tapped penalty to feed their left winger who sped away from his own half to score under the posts.

But the home side levelled the scores on 13 minutes. From scrum possession they worked the ball across field to Josh Shepherd who passed back inside for Brett Taylor to cross the try line and then add the conversion.

Veseyans regained the lead with a penalty goal four minutes later when the hosts were caught offside in front of their own posts.

Burntwood’s response was sustained pressure in the visitors’ 22 with Kian Carter going close from a chip and chase prior to Tom Shorrock charging an attempted clearance kick down to score. Taylor added a fine conversion from wide left to make it 14-10.

From the restart, the league leaders were soon back in Veseyans’ territory, a well-worked move setting Taylor away. He was tackled just short of the line but quick recycling saw Carter and Alfie Dewsbury combine to feed Ian Jones who scored, and Taylor converted for 21-10 after 27 minutes.

The visitors hit back with a threatening attack but infringed to allow the hosts to clear and camp in the away 22 again.

A couple of infringements saw the Veseyans’ No. 8 yellow carded but Josh Canning’s side couldn’t capitalise on their one man advantage as they were held up on the line and then missed a pass from the resulting scrum.

Within five minutes of the second half, Burntwood seemed to have settled the result with two tries. The first came from a clever move at the front of a line out in the right corner. Mackenzie Johnson, in his first start for the first team, scooted over to secure the bonus point try.

Shepherd then started a move with an elusive run through midfield and was then on hand to score in the clubhouse corner after Shorrock had gone close with a strong run at the line.

Despite being 31-10 down after 45 minutes, Veseyans found another gear to have the hosts back peddling. They reduced the arrears by squeezing over in the left corner on 53 minutes

Then, on the hour mark, Hal Gozukucuk was yellow carded for a high tackle and within a minute Veseyans were in for a converted try to make it 31-22 and put the outcome back in the balance.

The momentum was with the visitors for a ten minute period, but the home defence held and they gradually turned the tide to seal the game in the last five minutes as Taylor kicked a penalty goal from 25 metres. He was wide with another attempt after Carter was tackled without the ball which saw Veseyans lose another player to a yellow card.

Then the forwards provided good possession for Ian Jones to feed Billy Fisher who darted over in the right corner and round behind the posts for the sixth try which Taylor converted.

Veseyans threatened a try bonus point in the remaining seconds but lost possession and the danger was cleared to bring the final whistle.

Burntwood 2nds took part in an enjoyable contest away to Barton-under-Needwood 2nds in a friendly fixture.

They had the advantage in the tight play but the hosts were better out wide to win 46-19. Tries for Burntwood came from Louis Hanson, Ben Tranter and Dan Black with two conversions from Luke Maddox. Dylan Wharton was Burntwood’s man of the match.

Burntwood Colts also played on Saturday and edged out Longton Colts 41-38. Tries for the hosts came from Ratley, Robins, Callcellor (2), Barton (2) and Heath with Ratley adding three conversions.

This weekend Burntwood 1sts travel to Market Drayton, while the 2nds host Leek 3rds.