A campaign has been launched to help fund the return of a bust featuring one of Lichfield’s famous sons.

As Lichfield Live revealed in November, the current owner of the sculpture of Samuel Johnson is keen to see it return to its former home above 10 Bird Street.

But members of Lichfield City Council opted against funding the cost of reinstalling ‘Johnson’s Head’, deciding instead to look at other avenues to pay for the work.

Local tour guide Jono Oates has now launched a fundraising campaign in a bid to help cover the cost.

“The bust has been purchased at an auction and the new owner has offered to return it, free of charge, as a gift to the city and people of Lichfield on the understanding that it is placed in its exact original location above the shop doorway. “There are, however, costs associated with the installation of the bust – scaffolding, potential repairs to the bust, installation cost, structural engineer’s fees, materials and consumables etc. “The project aims to fund the installation of Johnson’s Head to its original location, with an estimated project cost of £6,000.” Jono Oates

The sculpture was originally put in place by Johnson collector Thomas George Lomax when he launched a printing business at the site in 1809.

It was removed in 1967, with the current owner purchasing the item at auction in 2017.

People can donate to the fundraising campaign online.