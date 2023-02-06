Plans to convert a former Sunday school building in Alrewas into a residential property have been approved.

The development at Main Street has been given the green light by developers.

The Old School building was originally constructed in 1851 for use as a Sunday school alongside the existing Wesleyan Methodists chapel which had been built 40 years earlier.

Since the 1950s, the building has been used as ancillary space for the main house. The new plans will see it become a separate three bedroom property.

The development will see extensions built onto the existing structure.

A planning statement said:

“The proposal has an end extension and side extension. The side extension give the added benefit of a larger, less linear central communal space, but also reduces the issue of overlooking onto The Old School House at 170 Main Street. “The ground floor layout allows for a kitchen and dining area off the new garden, and centrally located living area. “The plans have been developed with the provision to be converted for wheelchair use at a later date if needed. “On the upper level the family bathroom has been positioned nearer bedrooms two and three, and the master bedrooms reconfigured, to have a large walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite positioned within the original portion of the building.” Planning statement

