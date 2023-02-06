A bursary scheme named in memory of a record-breaking Burntwood fundraiser is set to be relaunched.

The Stephen Sutton Bursary was launched by Burntwood Town Council in 2015.

It is aimed at young people aged between 11 and 19 in the area to support them to strive for sporting and educational excellence.

The scheme had operated twice a year, but ceased during the pandemic.

A report to a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s community and parternships committee said the bursary scheme was now likely to return with some amendments.

“It is proposed that Burntwood Town Council relaunch the Stephen Sutton Bursary and consider some adjustments, including keeping the bursary available to all students to apply for but emphasise that Burntwood Town Council would particularly welcome applications from students who are in receipt of free school meals and from children in care. “The timescale for the application deadline would also change from the end of September to the end of October to allow more time for promotion at the beginning of the academic year.” Burntwood Town Council report

The issue will be discussed at a meeting of the committee on Wednesday (8th February).