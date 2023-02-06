The Lichfield Garrick is celebrating after winning a regional award.

The city theatre scooped the Large Business the Year prize at the Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield and Tamworth and Cannock Chase Chambers of Commerce’s annual awards.

Judges were impressed by how the Garrick remodelled its business following the Covid-19 lockdowns by staging outdoor and online performances, as well as taking in-house productions on tour and arranging performance activities in empty shop units.

These initiatives led to a high proportion of ticket sales from new audiences – including online panto viewers from as far away as Australia, Hong Kong and the United States.

Since the lifting of Covid restrictions, almost a third of people booking to attend shows at the theatre have been new customers.

A citation from the judges said:

“We were also impressed by the level of involvement in the community, working with local businesses and charities on projects including foodbanks, the provision of warm spaces and workshops for those going through challenging circumstances.”

Ten further awards were handed out at the dinner, including the Young Professional of the Year which went to Madeleine Williams, paralegal and trainee solicitor at Adcocks Solicitors.

Judges praised Madeleine, who is due to qualify as a solicitor in Spring 2023, for “going above and beyond for often vulnerable and elderly clients”.