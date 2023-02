Lichfield RUFC saw their weekend trip to Kenilworth cancelled.

The fixture was called off due to the unavailability of the referee and will be rescheduled at a later date.

It means The Myrtle Greens will be back in action on 11th February when they entertain Broadstreet at Cooke Fields.

The 3rd XV did play at the weekend and recorded a 34-32 victory over Trentham.