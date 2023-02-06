Runners at a group in Lichfield is joining a national initiative to support food banks.

WIP Running Club is based at the Work in Progress craft beer pub on Tamworth Street.

The group will be taking part in The Food Bank Run on 19th February.

The initiative sees participants collect items before running with them to a donation point.

A spokesperson said they hoped new members would join them for the event.

“We encourage anyone that wants to meet new people and get some exercise to join us on a 5km or 10km run around the city on Wednesdays or Sundays.” WIP Running Club spokesperson

For more details visit the WIP Running Club’s Instagram page.