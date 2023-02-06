Indie ska outfit The Mighty Boing are back in Lichfield this weekend.
The all-action five-piece are at The Feathers Inn on Saturday (11th February).
Admission is free and the band are on stage at the Beacon Street venue from 9pm.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
