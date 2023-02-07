Chasetown are back in midweek action as they travel to Harborough Town.

The Scholars are enjoying a purple patch of form that has seen them go unbeaten in their last eight league fixtures and score 13 goals in their last three games alone.

That run has fired them up to seventh in the table and leaves them eight points off Boldmere in the final play-off berth.

They travel to a Harborough side tonight (7th February) who also have designs on a promotion push in the second half of the season.

The hosts sit level on points with Chasetown with only goal difference separating the two sides.

Kick-off this evening is at 7.45pm.