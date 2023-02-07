A bid of up to £175,000 has been submitted by a local council as part of proposals to save a former church building in Burntwood for the community.

The Chase Terrace Methodist Church has gone up for sale on the open market for in excess of £150,000.

The site was designated as an Asset of Community Value by Burntwood Town Council last month, with confirmation last week that a bid would be made for the building.

Papers to the policy and resources committee at the council have now confirmed that the purchase could cost up to £175,000.

A report said:

“As members will be aware, Burntwood is chronically short of community space for our growing and thriving voluntary and community groups. “After discussions between members its was agreed by the leadership team that the Town Clerk should approach the agents with a bid of up to £175,000. “This is not a binding bid, as the sale will be subject to contract and due diligence. The bid can be withdrawn at any time up to completion of contracts.” Burntwood Town Council report

The lack of community buildings in Burntwood was brought into focus after Lichfield District Council proposed to reject plans to use Community Infrastructure Levy cash to pay for work to transform an empty pub at Sankey’s Corner into a new facility.

The report to Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee said purchasing the former church would be beneficial for the local community.

“In the bid, the town clerk emphasised that the purchase would be on behalf of the community groups of the town. “It is felt that the building represents a community asset.” Burntwood Town Council

The money would come from a £200,000 public sector deposit fund account which forms part of the town council’s general reserve.

“It is proposed that this fund be liquidised to provide the funding to pay for the building. “The building would be regarded as an asset of value, and as the council would own the freehold, and would be free to decide to sell at a future date. “It’s likely that the value of the property would increase over time.” Burntwood Town Council report

The meeting of the policy and resources committee at Burntwood Town Council takes place on Thursday (9th February).