A council has been accused of breaking promises after it emerged a new CCTV system in Lichfield was still not connected to the main control room for live monitoring.

The cameras were put in place around the Dimbles area in a bid to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour.

Despite being installed more than six months ago, it emerged in January that while the CCTV was being recorded no live monitoring link had been created.

At the time, Lichfield District Council said it was “currently being completed”, but Cllr Dave Robertson, Labour representative for the Curborough ward, said that more than a month later there had still been no progress.

“It’s more than six months now since the district council put the cameras up, but they are still not working properly – it’s over a month since they discovered that they weren’t working properly and they still haven’t fixed it. “I was told that they would be working by last Friday, but they’re not. Broken promise after broken promise after broken promise – and still no apology to the community and no statement from the cabinet member who is supposed to be in charge of this. “This is just not acceptable. The council should be supporting the community in North Lichfield, people deserve to have confidence that they can go about their days in safety, and these cameras are supposed to give them that assurance. “Broken promises won’t cut it. We deserve better than this.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

After Lichfield Live approached the district council for comment, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said the delays were “unacceptable”.