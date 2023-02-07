A councillor who quit the Conservatives will stand for his new party in a county council by-election.
Cllr Barry Gwilt represents Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council for the Reform UK party after his defection.
He has now been included on a list of candidates for the Watling Street South division on Staffordshire County Council.
Candidates contesting the by-election on 2nd March are:
- Carol Dean (Labour)
- Alex Farrell (Conservatives)
- Barry Gwilt (Reform UK)
- Helen Miller-Viner (Liberal Democrats)