A councillor who quit the Conservatives will stand for his new party in a county council by-election.

Cllr Barry Gwilt represents Fazeley ward at Lichfield District Council for the Reform UK party after his defection.

He has now been included on a list of candidates for the Watling Street South division on Staffordshire County Council.

Candidates contesting the by-election on 2nd March are:

  • Carol Dean (Labour)
  • Alex Farrell (Conservatives)
  • Barry Gwilt (Reform UK)
  • Helen Miller-Viner (Liberal Democrats)
