The deputy leader of Lichfield District Council has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election.

Cllr Iain Eadie, who represents the Leomansley ward, has joined independent members Cllr Joanne Grange and Cllr Alastair Little in opting against standing again in May.

The Conservative councillor said his decision had been due to personal circumstances.

“I felt the right thing to do was therefore to stand down at this election and let someone who will want to fully commit for the full four-year council cycle have the opportunity to stand instead.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Eadie was first elected to the council in 2011, retaining his seat in the 2015 and 2019 votes.

He has since gone on to hold positions in cabinet, including his current post as deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth and development.