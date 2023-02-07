An event in Lichfield is hoping to encourage more women and girls to take up squash.

It is being organised by Lichfield Squash Club on 8th March, which is also International Women’s Day.

A spokesperson said:

“The event itself will provide opportunities to learn from our club coach and a professional coach, and a chance to meet and have a hit on court with a young rising star of the professional women’s tour. “It is also a great opportunity to meet other women and girls who play or are interested in playing squash and to find out about the club.” Lichfield Squash Club spokesperson

The event is being held at King Edward VI School in Lichfield at 7pm. For more details visit the Lichfield Squash Club Facebook page.