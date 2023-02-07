A Lichfield business has confirmed plans to expand in order to meet demand.

Fullbrook Nursery, a supplier of hardy shrubs, architectural plants and perennials, is adding six new polytunnels, with potting due to begin later this month.

Shaw Pye, business and account manager at Fullbrook Nursery, said:

“This is an exciting time for Fullbrook Nursery as it strengthens our presence in this competitive marketplace and brings a new range of products to our customers. “We are committed to providing the highest quality products and services, and this expansion will allow us to do just that.” Shaw Pye, Fullbrook Nursery

The company has also taken on a new staff member as it continues plans for growth.