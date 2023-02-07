Plans for an 84 bedroom care home in Lichfield have been rejected.

The development had been proposed for land south of Tamworth Road.

The facility would have also have included 15 properties alongside the main care home.

But Lichfield District Council has now rejected the planning application, citing concerns around the impact on an adjacent Grade II Listed building.

“None of the public benefits associated with the proposal would outweigh this harm.” Planning report

Other reasons for refusal include insufficient details on how the development would avoid “detrimental or severe impact on the highways network” and the relationship between the development and the nearby canal.

“It is considered that insufficient information has been submitted with regards to the design of the scheme overall in order to ensure the proposal would integrate well with the improved canal side infrastructure and would not detrimentally impact upon the amenity of the adjacent Lichfield and Hatherton Canal.” Planning report

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.