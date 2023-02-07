Burntwood Rugby Club has launched a fundraiser to support victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

It comes after a 7.8 magnitude tremor destroyed buildings across the region and left thousands dead.

A club spokesperson said:

“We share the anguish and heartache of the Turkish and Syrian people. “The tragedy feels slightly closer to home as one of the affected areas, Adana, is hometown to our 1st XV player and long time clubman Halil Gozukucuk. “Our thoughts are with Halil and all those affected.” Burntwood RUFC spokesperson

People can donate online to the appeal in aid of The British Red Cross which is supporting rescue efforts.