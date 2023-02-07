Singer-songwriter David Ford will be a welcome visitor when he performs in Lichfield next month.

The award-winning artist will be “rummaging through his illustrious back catalogue” for the show at Lichfield Guildhall on 12th March.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“When David Ford goes on tour, it’s always different. His ever-evolving one-man loop machine show has become the stuff of legend and he has absolutely no fear of over-complicating matters, turning live music into some elaborate performance art. “For 2023, he has taken the rare decision to keep it simple, leave most of the crazy machines at home, play some of his favourite songs and share stories about where they came from.”

Tickets can be booked online.