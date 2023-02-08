The chair of Hammerwich Parish Council is standing down from the role.

Cllr Vance Wasdell has also confirmed he will no seek re-election as a councillor at the local elections in May.

He has held the role of chair for the last 11 years, having served on the council for 16 years in total.

Cllr Wasdell said:

“After much consideration I have decided not to stand for re-election in May – my age, 78, being the main factor. “Having made that decision, I feel it’s best to step down as chairman now so as to give my successor a reasonable chance to get established before the election.” Cllr Vance Wasdell, Hammerwich Parish Council

Cllr Wasdell will formally hand over the chair role when a successor is chosen at a meeting of Hammerwich Parish Council on 15th February.