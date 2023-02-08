Chasetown saw their run of form brought to an end at Harborough Town who took the three points with a freak goal.

The decisive strike came in the 57th minute when James Ireland was the lucky recipient of the ball ricocheting off him and into the net when he charged down an attempted clearance from Curtis Pond.

The Scholars started on top but the goal didn’t come despite having the better of the play.

The closest Chasetown came was a long range thunderbolt from Oli Hayward which was superbly palmed over by Elliott Taylor.

Late on, substitute Aaron Ashford was a whisker away from an equaliser when his curling effort was inches away from the target, with Taylor well beaten.

The five match winning run came to an end, but having lifted the Scholars from 13th to eighth in a short space of time, fifth placed Khalsa are still within their sights, sitting nine points ahead with Chasetown having a game in hand and still to play Khalsa in April.