Efforts are taking place to ensure Ukrainians can “flourish” in Staffordshire, a council chief has said.

Since the war in their homeland began, around 800 refugees have come to live in the county.

In a report to a meeting of Staffordshire County Council this week, leader Alan White says work is continuing to support those who now call the area home.

“The county council is delighted, as required by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to play an essential role in supporting the integration of Ukrainian families into the communities of Staffordshire. “Resettlement and integration support is part of this work and will see people assisted by their sponsor, the community and the partnership where needed so that they can settle here in Staffordshire. “The needs of our Ukrainian guests is of paramount importance in order to ensure that they can feel part of the community and flourish here in Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council’s cabinet has approved proposals to appoint a dedicated resettlement integration and independence support officer as part of a broader resettlement team.

Cllr White added:

“This will ensure that guests have access to seamless integrated support, empowering them to become independent through the development of strengths, skills and knowledge they need to ensure they are healthy, happy, safe and achieve their potential. “The cabinet have also extended their thanks to the sponsors for the compassion and generosity they have shown in offering to sponsor a family fleeing the conflict in Ukraine and welcoming them to Staffordshire.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The meeting of Staffordshire County Council takes place tomorrow (9th February).