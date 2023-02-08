A fundraising event in Alrewas has raised more than £48,000 for a policing charity.

The Care of Police Survivors (COPS) celebrated its 20th anniversary with a winter ball at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The event was hosted by Penny Lancaster and saw more than 250 people attend the sold out evening – including her husband Sir Rod Stewart.

The money raised will be used to support the families of policing staff who die on duty.

Penny, who was introduced to the charity after taking part in a reality show about police, said:

“COPS is close to my heart and I am proud and honoured to represent the charity, the work it does and it’s 20-year legacy. “As everyone knows, officers couldn’t do their job without the support of family and the evening is about the survivors of officers and staff who have lost their lives on duty.” Penny Lancaster

In an emotional speech on the night, Penny spoke of her growing passion of policing since joining the ranks of the City of London Police as a special constable during lockdown.

As well as a fundraising auction, the pot was also boosted by the host who donated proceeds from an interview she carried out after her passing out parade.

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster at the COPS winter ball

The cheque of £8,750 was then matched by Sir Rod, who said he was immensely proud of his wife.

“Penny’s taken policing to heart and it means so much to her, even though I do become a little worried if she was late home from her duty – particularly in the early hours of the morning, because she has had to fill out paperwork. Otherwise I am right behind her.” Sir Rod Stewart

The evening also saw COPS national president, Gill Marshall, speak of her own involvement with the charity following the death of her husband, Alan McMurray, 17 years ago.

“I was introduced to COPS and found it was a group of people who knew exactly what I was feeling and who had all been through a similar tragedy. “They provides a judgement free, safe space to share your thoughts and feelings, a space where all of a sudden you are not the odd one out, and a space where everyone gets it. It provides a space for bereaved children to share in their experiences with other children who understand the enormity of the loss, it provides a space for parents and spouses and siblings to share and remember with pride. “It did seem a bit strange to become part of an organisation whose membership is largely made up of people who wish they had no reason to be involved, the club that no one wants to be a member of. “But what COPS achieves is meaningful peer support, by creating the opportunities and events to bring people together, it lays the groundwork for relationships to be built, friendships to be formed and grief to be shared.” Gill Marshall

Guests interested in attending the 2024 Winter Ball, which is due to be held on 3rd February 2024, should email fundraising@ukcops.org.