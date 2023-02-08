The headteacher of a Burntwood school told it requires improvement by inspectors has called on parents to play their part in bringing about changes in pupil behaviour.

Chase Terrace Academy’s latest Ofsted report was published last week following a visit in December.

While sixth form provision, education quality and leadership and management was rated good, the behaviour and attitudes of students – and the overall rating for the school – was graded as “requires improvement”.

Inspectors said:

“The behaviour of some pupils, notably those who are older, can be unsettled, especially at social times. “Some of these pupils have not taken on board the recent changes to the behaviour policy, despite leaders’ efforts to enforce their expectations. “There are times when pupils’ behaviour in lessons disrupts learning. Teachers do not always deal with this disruption effectively.” Chase Terrace Academy Ofsted report

In a letter to parents, headteacher Nicola Mason said the changes needed to come as a result of a joined up approach.

“It is important that home and school work together in partnership to get behaviour and attitudes right. We rely on families reinforcing the high expectations we have in school so that our children can learn without disruption. “The report specifically notes that some of our older pupils are not yet the role models we need them to be and this must improve. “We have invested heavily in our pastoral team staffing and are currently refurbishing an area of the school that will become a pastoral hub with the sole purpose of providing a better provision and supporting our children to be the best version of themselves. “Respectfully, I ask that you work along side us and that you read the full report which is full of praise for the hard work that has already taken place. We know what is needed to make things better for our children and we know how we need to do it. “It is essential to have parental support in modelling good behaviour, which includes online behaviour, and to promote the positives in our school. “We expect families to stand united with us when we need to have difficult conversations with our pupils, or those in our community, if they fall short of our expectations. “We all want and expect a high quality, safe, purposeful school of our children to attend and be proud of. It is what they deserve and we are resolutely committed to delivering it together and in partnership with you.” Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Academy

The full Ofsted report can be viewed online.