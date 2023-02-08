A one-woman show exploring life as a sibling of someone with autism is aiming to give a voice to young people when it comes to Lichfield.

Joshua (and Me) follows the story of Hannah who lives with her parents and two brothers, Ben and Joshua.

While one lets his sister into his room and plays with her, the other doesn’t. So as Hannah grows to understand her brother, the play follows her over a ten year period as she comes to terms with her life having been moulded around her brother, Joshua.

Based on Rachel Hammond’s own life, the show will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 23rd February.

The venue’s creative director Anthony Evans said:

“Joshua (and Me) is an incredible performance that has been created in consultation with people who have autism. “At The Hub we are committed to putting these voices at the front and centre of our stage. Prior to the show our team are also undertaking specialist training, so we are more aware and understanding of people’s different access needs within the venue. “We are excited to offer more opportunities to welcome people who identify as non neuro-typical and those with disabilities. “There is so much more we can do to create a safe space for so many people in our community. It’s an ongoing and evolving process.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets to the show are £14 adults and £7 under 18s. A workshop is also taking place prior to the evening performance.

To book visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.