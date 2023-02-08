An urgent appeal has been launched for donations after Lichfield Foodbank said a “surge in demand” had left it short of supplies.

The organisation said it desperately needed basic tinned and packaged foods.

David Clarke, operations manager at Lichfield Foodbank, said:

This year has already brought yet another surge in demand for our services here at Lichfield Foodbank. “We desperately need basic tinned and packaged foods. We have plenty of baked beans, but we are short of all other foods. “While in ‘normal’ times we welcome toiletries, just now our priority is food. “If you are able, please help us to help those in our community who are going hungry.” David Clarke, Lichfield Foodbank

Details of how to donate are available on the Lichfield Foodbank website.