Work has begun to revamp a play area in Burntwood.

The existing facility at Burntwood Leisure Centre is being renovated, with the project expected to take around two weeks to complete.

The £29,000 scheme was approved by councillors in October after a report said the facilities were now beyond repair.

“The current equipment is over 20 years old and at the end of its usable life, it’s currently closed off for public use. “The climbing and slide unit is in bad need of repair, and parts needed are now obsolete due to the age of the equipment.” Burntwood Town Council report

The playground renovation is being funded by money from Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council.