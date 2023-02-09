TV star Jason Merrells will take centre stage when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

Known for appearances in Emmerdale, Casualty and Waterloo Road, the actor will take to the city stage in The Verdict.

The show, which runs from 14th to 18th February, follows washed up veteran lawyer Frank Galvin who is given one last chance to redeem himself in a case no-one thinks he can win.

A spokesperson said:

“This phenomenal and gripping courtroom thriller has been a huge success across the UK and Ireland.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets range between £20 and £40 and can be booked online.