People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked for their views on the future of inpatient mental health provision.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) and Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (MPFT) have put forward proposals to “redesign local services”.

The changes would include the inpatient services previously delivered at the George Bryan Centre – which was shut due to a few in 2019 – switching to St George’s Hospital in Stafford on a permanent basis.

A six week consultation on the plans will begin today (9th February).

Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones, the chief medical officer for the Integrated Care Board, said:

“I can assure everyone that no final decisions have been made. “Through this consultation, we will look to speak to as many people as possible to hear their views and any concerns they may have. “So, I urge patients, carers, residents and staff to take part and encourage families and friends to do so too.” Dr Paul Edmondson-Jones

More details about the consultation are available online.