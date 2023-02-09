Families are being invited to explore the National Memorial Arboretum during the half-term break.

Outdoor trails, craft activities and storytelling sessions are available from 20th to 24th February.

There will also be a screening of Julia Donaldson’s Stick Man.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning, said:

“There are many creative and invigorating ways for families to explore the memorials, gardens and woodlands at the arboretum during this half term, whether they’re trying to find our woodland friends, listening to stories or guiding Stick Man back to his family tree. “The stimulating indoor and outdoor activities for visitors of all ages offer a great day out for families as they roam around the arboretum’s natural landscape and discover some inspirational stories behind the memorials.” Rachel Smith, National Memorial Arboretum

The activities include:

Woodland outdoor trail – £2.50 per person, 10am-4pm, until 26th February.

Stick Man indoor cinema – free, 10.15am, 1.30pm and 2.15pm, 20th to 24th February)

Stick Man activity trail – free

Interactive storytelling – free, 11am-3pm, 20th to 24th February

Arts and crafts – free, 11am-3pm, 20th to 24th February

Outdoor play areas – free

More details are available on the National Memorial Arboretum website.