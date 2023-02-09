Community groups in Lichfield and Burntwood wanting to boost nature are being invited to apply for funding.

Severn Trent is accepting applications from “shovel-ready” projects that may have been put on hold due to cost of living concerns.

The scale of each scheme must be over one acre – roughly half the size of a rugby pitch – and must be completed by 24th March.

Graham Osborn, principal ecologist at Severn Trent, said:

“We know that the cost of living crisis is having a knock-on impact on nature projects across the region. We want to help, which is why we’re encouraging people to come forward with their projects for this extra funding, to help boost nature in their area. “What’s good for nature is good for water and we’re open to any ideas, but the more creative the better. “For a bit of inspiration, previous projects have included hedgerow planting, wildflower meadow creation and habitat management for native birds and mammals.” Graham Osborn, Severn Trent

Groups can apply for funding by email ecologymatters@severntrent.co.uk to express their interest.

“To qualify for this funding, the project must be completed by 24th March, so ideas and proposals need to be shovel-ready to ensure they are up and running by the spring to give the habitats and wildlife the best chance to thrive. “We will also consider projects that have already started but weren’t able to be completed, perhaps because they ran into financial difficulty.” Graham Osborn, Severn Trent

For more information, visit stwater.co.uk/biodiversity.