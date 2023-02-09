Lichfield’s Sopie Capewell has enjoyed success as GB took silver in the women’s sprint competition at the UEC Track Elite European Championships.

She helped team-mates Lauren Bell and Katy Marchant qualify third fastest in the opening event in Switzerland.

The GB cyclists eased past Belgium in the first round, with Emma Finucane replacing Marchant for the ride.

Capewell then swapped out for Marchant to return as they faced Germany in the gold medal race, but ultimately the team had to settle for silver.