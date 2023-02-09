Councillors in Burntwood will discuss plans to spend £7,500 replacing worn out benches at a cemetery in the town.

The proposals will be put to Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee at a meeting today (9th November).

A report said that the plans, if approved, would see eight new benches installed.

“Over a period of time, the eight cemetery benches have become worn, and pigeons have caused damage. “Recently the benches were cleaned, and steps take to discourage pigeons. While not unsafe, to improve the visual aspect of the whole cemetery they could be replaced by modern benches made from recycled material such as plastic milk bottles. “There is a substantial earmarked reserve – £72,000 – for the long-term maintenance of the cemetery, and this could be used to fund the new benches. “The installation of eight new benches would cost approximately £7,500, including installation.” Burntwood Town Council report

The committee will also discuss the potential purchase of a commemorative bench in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The meeting will take place at 6pm at the Old Mining College Centre.