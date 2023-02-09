A project has seen pupils from a local school help create a new wildflower area at Lichfield Cathedral.
Working with Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, the pupils from year seven at Lichfield Cathedral School planted seeds on the south-side of the building.
It follows a previous session last year on the opposite side of the cathedral.
A spokesperson said:
“The pupils love being part of this project, not least because they see the progress of their efforts each day as they go to school.
“It is a great addition to our Forest School provision and helps to bring awareness about the environmental impact of wildflowers and meadows.”