Lichfield Cathedral School pupils working on the new wildflower area

A project has seen pupils from a local school help create a new wildflower area at Lichfield Cathedral.

Working with Staffordshire Wildlife Trust, the pupils from year seven at Lichfield Cathedral School planted seeds on the south-side of the building.

It follows a previous session last year on the opposite side of the cathedral.

A spokesperson said:

“The pupils love being part of this project, not least because they see the progress of their efforts each day as they go to school.

“It is a great addition to our Forest School provision and helps to bring awareness about the environmental impact of wildflowers and meadows.”

