Vegetable growers will be battling it out at Whittington’s Country and Craft Fair later this year.

The event will take place on 2nd September with organisers confirming an expansion of the veg competition.

A spokesperson said the emphasis would be on “fun categories” to encourage a wider range of entrants.

People are being urged to get planting in a bid to grow the longest carrot or runner bean, heaviest tomato, beetroot, marrow, cooking apple or onion or the largest sunflower head.

There will also be categories such as the best animal figure made from vegetables, the wonkiest vegetable or the best carved face in a vegetable.