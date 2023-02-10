Police are trying to trace thieves who took a minibus used by a local Scouts group.

The white Ford, registration FD12 VFG, was taken from Abbots Bromley Village Hall on Bagot Street yesterday (9th February).

PCSO Sean Elliott, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“It was noticed missing at 6pm. The vehicle has ‘Abbots Bromley’ above the windscreen in large letters. “Any stolen vehicle causes inconvenience and hassle for the owners, but any vehicle belonging to a community service or community organisation brings extra inconvenience to the service providers such as the Scouts.” PCSO Sean Elliott, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information or relevant CCTV is asked to contact police on 101 or using live chat on the force’s website, quoting incident 671 of 9th February.