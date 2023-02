Burntwood RUFC’s title tilt will continue this weekend as they travel to Market Drayton.

The CCE Sportsway side have won their last ten league encounters to put themselves top of the table.

They face a Market Drayton side who sit sixth and will be looking to avenge a 50-19 defeat in the reverse fixture back in November.

Kick-off tomorrow (11th February) is at 2.15pm.

The 2nd XV will be at home in Aleague encounter with Leek 3rds.