County councillors have agreed an increase in council tax as part of budget plans across Staffordshire for the coming year.

A meeting yesterday (9th February) also agreed proposals to spend £400million to provide social care for the elderly and to support vulnerable children and young people, as well as around £100million for school repairs and expansion, business infrastructure and highways in 2023/24.

But it will mean residents facing a 4.98% increase in the precept – the share of the council tax bill which goes to Staffordshire County Council. It means Band D properties will pay the equivalent to an extra £1.34 a week.

Cllr Ian Parry, cabinet member for finance, said:

“We are very conscious that this winter has been tough for many residents and businesses, which is why we have tried to help in several different ways. “We have been affected by the same problems – inflation, plus heating and energy increases have added more than £25 million to our costs – but we have worked hard to present a balanced budget which keeps our costs as low as possible while spending money where it is needed most.” Cllr Ian Parry, Staffordshire County Council

Almost two-thirds of the budget will be spent on the provision of care for young and old, including helping around 6,600 people remain independent in their homes.

Cllr Parry added: