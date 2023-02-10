A mechanical failure has been blamed after a car fire in Lichfield.
Crews from Lichfield Community Fire Station were called to the junction of Ryknild Street and Ashmore Close at 1pm yesterday (9th February).
More than 2,000 litres of water were used to extinguish the flames after a car had caught fire.
A Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said:
“The driver of the car managed to get out of the car before we arrived.
“Upon inspection, the cause was deemed to be accidental and a result of a mechanical failure in the car.”Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson