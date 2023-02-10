Decisions have been delayed on two planning applications after councillors at Lichfield District Council ran out of time to discuss them.

A meeting this week saw verdicts reached on just two out of the six applications being considered after members of the planning committee voted to defer two, but had not debated the final two when they eventually closed their meeting at 10pm.

Councillors felt that after four hours the meeting would stretch on too late into the night if they were to review the last two item on their agenda.

It means they will now have to wait at least another month to make a decision about two Juliet balconies at a pub in Wall and a new bungalow in Burntwood.

Both were recommended for approval by officers, but both received objections from the parish councils.

The two applications will now have to return to the planning committee at a later date.