Members of a local group for people with learning disabilities say they hope an event will help give something back to the community during the cost of living crisis.

Friends 2 Friends have been collecting items such as clothes, toys, household items, toiletries, books, baby items, CDs and DVDs in recent weeks.

People will be invited to collect a bag or two of items for free at an event at Curborough Community Centre between midday and 3pm on 25th February.

Friends to Friends co-ordinator Alison Wellon said:

“Our aim is to give back to the community who have supported us so well for over a decade now. “Because of the rising cost of living and with many people struggling, our members decided that they wanted to give something back, and came up with the idea of the community giveaway.” Alison Wellon, Friends 2 Friends

Free refreshments will also be available along with the opportunity to discover more about Friends 2 Friends.

People are also being invited to donate any items ahead of the event. For more details email f2friendscharity@gmail.com.

