A Lichfield organisation is offering funding support for apprentices in trades or crafts.

The Worshipful Company of Smiths in Lichfield has launched the initiative during National Apprentice Week.

Successful applicants will be awarded a donation to help purchase relevant materials and educational items.

A spokesperson said:

“The company has a profound and ongoing view that apprenticeships are a valuable and important social asset that has been allowed to decline in recent times. “We believe in the value of apprenticeships in trades and crafts and wish to support apprentices in their chosen field.” The Worshipful Company of Smiths in Lichfield spokesperson

Eligible applicants must live in the Lichfield district area. More details on how to apply are available by emailing info@mikeowenmedia.co.uk.

The project is being supported with funding from the Denis Parsons Foundation, which aims to promote creativity in memory of the sculptor and carver.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said he was pleased to see support being given to local apprentices.